Branche: Kultur

Agentur: Only

Quelle: www.onlystudio.co.uk

24.1.2017

A brand identity for printworks.

The Printworks London is a new multi-purpose event space seeking to change the face of the capital’s cultural scene. Comprising six vast event spaces, the 16-acre former printing factory will host events across the arts, fashion, film, food, theatre and more. Only were commissioned to create a brand for the new venue. The identity was to offer a flexible framework for promoting eclectic events in what was once the largest printing facility in Europe.

Approach

The huge rollers of the printing press informed the dynamic wordmark. Wrapping type around cylinders we generated infinite iterations of the logotype for use across applications. Typographic expression and the movement inherent to historic printing processes runs throughout the wider identity. Layouts derived from printed newspaper sheets offer a snapshot of the process and embrace the mistakes and messy nature of the press.

Outcome

The Printworks announced their first series of events in early 2017, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

Letzte Nachrichten



Juventus is an identity.

