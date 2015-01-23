Branche: Medien

Agentur: Saffron Consultants

Quelle: www.saffron-consultants.com

15.5.2017

A new voice for YouTube.

YouTube and Saffron have joined forces to create YouTube Sans, the first font that the brand can call it’s own. It officially makes its debut in their newest product, YouTube TV.

The typeface developed in collaboration with YouTube’s UX team, is designed to be used in both product and marketing communications to express a uniquely YouTube aesthetic.

One of the first tasks was to redraw the ‘Play Button’ to make sure its curves and angles were perfect.

Then we turned it into a glyph. The icon is now part of YouTube Sans. It can be typed just like a letter or symbol.

Together, we’ve developed a font that combines the vibrant, user-friendly world of YouTube with the bold, freewheeling world of cinema and entertainment. YouTube Sans is the only visual asset that links every touch point of YouTube TV. It will bring brand recognition to a wide variety of digital and non-digital environments. It is slightly quirky and expressive, but also simple and bold, just like the platform it calls home. (…)

Weiterlesen …

Letzte Nachrichten



Das neue Erscheinungsbild von ŠKODA.

