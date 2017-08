Branche: Bau- und Immobilienwirtschaft

14.8.2017

Architecture Leadership: Maven Global.

Visual identity for Maven, a top tier architecture recruitment agency operating worldwide. The constructed M represents the built environment and prominence of Maven in the architecture industry. The identity is further completed by a suite of photographs shot by Rory Gardiner.

