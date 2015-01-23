Praktikum Brand Design

Edenspiekermann | Berlin26.9.2016

At Edenspiekermann we are thinkers, designers, coders, concept developers, consultants, illustrators, copywriters, visualizers and makers. We are communicators.

You’ll be a full team member working on ongoing projects. We expect you to be confident about your skills and tools.

Don’t hesitate to apply if you’re not capable of speaking German – in an agency with 15 nationalities we’re happy to speak English with you. But you need a European work permit in order to start your internship with us.

Brand Design

As a brand design intern you’ll get the opportunity to work with our team on a range of projects through the entire process: from initial workshops with clients, research, conception, design and implementation. Depending on the projects you will work in various design fields such as corporate identity, packaging or campaigns.

Our teams use tools of their choice: InDesign, Illustrator, Sketch, Photoshop and Keynote are most probably amongst them. We also use our hands and brains, obviously.

We are offering internships primarily to students as a mandatory part of their studies (Pflichtpraktikum). Of course all internships are paid.

We’re fully staffed for 2016 and are looking forward to your application for a 2017 internship.

APPLY NOW

Kontakt

EdenspiekermannBerlinDeutschland