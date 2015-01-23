Senior Visual Designer(in)

Edenspiekermann | Berlin26.9.2016

Edenspiekermann is one of the leading agencies for Brand Development, Service Design and Digital Products & Services globally. We are more than 100 thinkers, designers, consultants, concept designers, developers, writers, visualizers and organizers from over 20 nations. We are working on international projects such as Zeit Online, HIAG Data, Die Welt, or Bosch. Next to the two main offices in Berlin and Amsterdam, Edenspiekermann also runs offices in Singapore, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Who do we need?

We are looking for a Senior Visual Designer to join our team in Berlin. You will work with other designers, consultants, editors, photographers and producers creating brand experiences for startups, established publishing houses, or 100 year old manufacturing companies. You’ll grow and tighten client relationships with great ideas and new solutions. Our designers merge creativity, problem-solving, design fundamentals, campaign thinking and a deep understanding how consumers interact with brands through all touch points.

About you:

you have more than 5 years of work experience in freelance or agency environments

you have led design projects for clients from large to small, from startup to corporate

you have experience running workshops with clients and teams to start-off projects

you are a creative, visual- and campaign-minded designer able and willing to help those around you to grow and develop

you’re a conceptual thinker and eager sparrings partner for our designers

you’re building and growing long term relationships with existing and new clients

you love developing beautiful and effective brand systems

you have experience across the full range of corporate design projects

you are an effective communicator of ideas and opinions in a team environment

you’re a native-level German speaker and your English is good in both writing and speaking

you love collaboration and learning in multidisciplinary teams

bonus points for copywriting experience

What we offer you:

Expect a great working environment, interesting projects, and cool clients. We work agile and in interdisciplinary teams. Maintaining a healthy blend of work and life is important to us. We give you the opportunity to create meaningful work while offering space for personal and professional growth. We’re great people, we have funwhile we work, and our coffee is pretty great, too.

Daniel, Steven, and Sebastian are looking forward to your application:

