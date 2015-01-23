Branche: Consulting

Agentur: Spin

Quelle: www.spin.co.uk

30.6.2016

Equals Consulting Identity.

One of the fundamental tasks in the creation of any visual identity is to achieve the right balance in graphic expression and restraint. Equals holds an interesting position amongst consultancies, as an industry leader dealing with many different types of clients. It’s vital for such a versatile company that Equals maintains a cohesive visual language that is confident and bold.

We have created an identity built on transferable rules for visual applications. The combination of a robust wordmark, clean typeface and structural bar system ensures that Equals always communicates with an attitude that is distinctive, whilst remaining flexible and intuitive.

