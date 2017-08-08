Branche: TV

Agentur: DixonBaxi

Quelle: dixonbaxi.com

14.8.2017

Eurosport: Home of the Olympics.

DixonBaxi, in partnership with Eurosport have created an iconic new brand identity that will define Eurosport’s exclusive European coverage of the greatest sporting event in the world over the next 8 years. Eurosport has a proud history of covering many Summer and Winter Olympic sports and its the perfect home for the Olympic Games in Europe. The identity unites two global sporting organisations, putting Eurosport’s commitment to be the ‘Home of the Olympics’ at the heart of the brand.

Pinnacle of achievement.

Standing on the podium at the Olympics is the ultimate dream for any athlete. A moment of national pride, where sacrifice becomes glory and legends are made. ‘The Podium’ is the foundation for the brand experience on every platform. The design uses the iconic three tiers as a simple visual metaphor that can be used in hundreds of ways. Layers of vibrant colour, inspired by Olympic venues, and expressive typography create a flexible and distinctive graphic style that is inspired by ultimate ambition of elite athletes to be the best.

Live the journey.

The new brand launched with the campaign ‘Millions of Journeys, One Destination’ (developed by Iris Worldwide). Perfectly combining the gritty art direction and distinctive podium design language to celebrate the sacrifice athlete’s make just to compete in next Olympic games in Pyeongchang 2018. Eurosport’s Olympic experience will take a new exciting twist as we are working on a new event focussed brand to be revealed on 9 February 2018.

Letzte Nachrichten



Architecture Leadership: Maven Global.

