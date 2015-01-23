Senior Interaction Designer(in)

frog | München27.1.2017

At frog we are united by our shared passion for outcomes that transform the human experience. We accomplish these outcomes by taking on complex challenges, big asks, and things that have never been done before. We look beyond point solutions and apply design to the creation of new strategies, systems, and—in some cases—entirely new businesses.

Our work is transformational because our people are extraordinary. frogs are analytical and artistic, conservative and unconventional, technical and whimsical. We look for hybrid talents and build teams around divergent expertise, which allows us to solve problems and uncover opportunities in unique ways. frogs are some of the best talent in the world, and together we advance the human experience through design.

The Position: Senior Interaction Designer

Senior Interaction Designers lead product research, strategy, information architecture development, and interaction design to create products that bring a smile to the lips and a flutter to the heart. Regardless of whether it’s a corporate Website, software application, or consumer electronics device. Senior Interaction Designers are able to discover, understand, and communicate the business requirements of our clients, the emotional desires of their customers, and the context in which these two come together.

The Contribution:

Plan, prioritize, coordinate, and conduct user requirements analysis, task analysis, conceptual modeling, information architecture design, interaction design, and usability testing

Design and specify user interfaces and information architecture using participatory and iterative design techniques, including observational studies, customer interviews, usability testing, and other forms of requirements discovery

Produce user requirements specifications, personas, storyboards, scenarios, flowcharts, design prototypes, and design specifications

Effectively communicate research findings, conceptual ideas, detailed design, and design rationale both verbally and visually

Manage the design process, drive decisions, track issues, and assist in estimating resource needs and schedules

Work closely with development teams to ensure that design specifications are implemented

Participate as a contributor to an interdisciplinary team that includes other designers, project management, business and brand strategists, and hardware and software developers

You Are:

Someone who wants to influence your own development. You’re looking for a company where you have the opportunity to pursue your interests across functions and geographies, and where a job title is not considered the final definition of who you are, but the starting point. You bring to the organization the following competencies;

A passion for creating products that resonate emotionally with people

At least 5 years of user interface design experience

Strong knowledge of user interface design processes and methodology, particularly as applied to applications and consumer electronics

Strong project and people management skills. Must be able to function as a project leader as well as an individual contributor

Excellent communication and organization skills

Proficiency with design and prototyping tools such as AdobeCC, Sketch, InVision, Principle, Pixate, and Framer

Knowledge of capabilities and limitations of Web technologies such as HTML, JavaScript, and CSS, as well as mobile platforms (Android and iOS)

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in Interaction Design or a related design or behavioral science discipline

Qualified candidates must include an online or PDF portfolio with their application.

Kontakt

Nachrichten von frog

Bloomberg And Frog Turn Raw Data Into Branding









frogMünchenDeutschland