Join us to do the best work of your life.

At frog we are united by our shared passion for outcomes that transform the human experience. We accomplish these outcomes by taking on complex challenges, big asks, and things that have never been done before. We look beyond point solutions and apply design to the creation of new strategies, systems, and—in some cases—entirely new businesses.

Our work is transformational because our people are extraordinary. frogs are analytical and artistic, conservative and unconventional, technical and whimsical. We look for hybrid talents and build teams around divergent expertise, which allows us to solve problems and uncover opportunities in unique ways. frogs are some of the best talent in the world, and together we advance the human experience through design.

The Position: Associate Creative Director, Visual and Interaction Design

In this role you will lead the team to create complex interactive experiences for applications, software, and web interfaces. The Associate Creative Director is responsible for leading digital projects, understanding a client’s business and communication goals, and translating them into unique creative solutions. This person takes an active, hands-on role in leading ideation with team members, providing art direction to other designers, and working with Program Managers, Strategists and Technologists to implement designs to make experiences real. This role requires broad knowledge and advanced skills in visual design, user experience, user interface, and a solid understanding of available client-side technologies.

Qualified candidates will share our belief that design is as much about behavior and emotion as it is about utility and ease of use. Associate Creative Directors are responsible for the development of innovative navigation systems, interface designs, typography, and screen layouts for software, application, web sites, and other interactive media. They will push the state-of-the-art with every creation and thrive in our fast-paced studio – fostering an environment of curiosity, team play, open cross-disciplinary collaboration and shaping innovative and meaningful work.

You Are

Someone who wants to influence your own development. You’re looking for an environment where you have the opportunity to pursue your design-driven interests across functions and geographies, and where a job title is not considered the final definition of who you are, but the starting point. You bring to the organization the following competencies:

At least 7 years of professional digital design experience plus 2 years managing and leading a team

A wildly creative and obsessively meticulous approach to work

A keen understanding of user behavior as it relates to design

Exceptional design talent with a stylistic breadth that demonstrates sensitivity to diverse subject matter- from product interaction to software tools and applications to the web

Superb information design abilities, fastidious and efficient production and optimization habits, and impeccable problem solving skills

Expert (Jedi) skills with relevant design software packages

Solid understanding of practical benefits and limitations of internet technologies

Intimate knowledge of how comps translate to code

Self-motivation, excellent communication, an open mind, the ability to thrive in multidisciplinary teams, and the skills to balance great design with short deadlines

Strong interpersonal and client communication and management skills

A love of collaboration and learning

A fearless and positive attitude

Proven ability to mentor and develop skills in junior digital designers

Business English language skills a must; German language skills a big plus

Qualified candidates must include an online or PDF portfolio with their application which:

Demonstrates a passion for digital product development

Exhibits stylistic breadth, attention to detail, and balances beauty, innovation and usability

Shows experience with diverse content and subject matter

Proves facility in translating high level ideas into unique visual styles and directions, breaking those down to elemental level

One thing to be aware of: frog is a design consultancy, not an advertising agency. As a result, we don’t really do any campaign work. While we love seeing portfolios that are flush with dynamic campaign-based samples, we really look for product or software-based samples to be the core of your portfolio.

