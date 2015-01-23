Join us to do the best work of your life.

At frog we are united by our shared passion for outcomes that transform the human experience. We accomplish these outcomes by taking on complex challenges, big asks, and things that have never been done before. We look beyond point solutions and apply design to the creation of new strategies, systems, and—in some cases—entirely new businesses.

Our work is transformational because our people are extraordinary. frogs are analytical and artistic, conservative and unconventional, technical and whimsical. We look for hybrid talents and build teams around divergent expertise, which allows us to solve problems and uncover opportunities in unique ways. frogs are some of the best talent in the world, and together we advance the human experience through design.

The Position: Visual Designer II

A Visual Designer II position creates compelling, original designs for interactive platforms ranging from websites to software applications to consumer electronics. A Visual Designer II is able to translate client business requirements, user needs, and technical capabilities into designs that are visually exciting, easy to use, and emotionally engaging.

The Contribution

Participate in product ideation and conceptual development

Create visual designs that effectively communicate product function and brand identity, including the design and production of screen layouts, color palettes, typography, user interface elements, and icons

Design motion graphics and animation effects

Produce design specifications, storyboards, scenarios, and design prototypes.

Successfully communicate conceptual ideas, detailed design, and design rationale, both verbally and visually.

Participate as a contributor to an interdisciplinary team that includes creative leads, other designers, project management, business and brand strategists, and hardware and software developers.

Work on a huge variety of projects across a rich spectrum of market sectors and geographies

Embrace challenges and inspire new ways of thinking

Work in an international environment and travel often to engage with clients or frog teams spread across the globe

You Are

Someone who wants to influence your own development. You’re looking for a company where you have the opportunity to pursue your interests across functions and geographies, and where a job title is not considered the final definition of who you are, but the starting point. You bring to the organization the following competencies;

At least 3 years of user interface design experience

Strong and flexible skills in visual design; additional skills in interaction design a plus

Knowledge of user interface design processes and methodology, particularly as applied to web-based applications and consumer electronics

An outstanding competence in storytelling. You are comfortable explaining your ideas to executive-level client stakeholders and to ideate the best means to present your conceptual work

Brand design is your secret weapon. Your knowledge of brand expression allows you to ideate new identity concepts as well as extend coherently an existing language onto multiple touch points

An excellent control of all visual design components. You are an expert in typography and you master grid systems as well as colour and composition. You think of your design artefacts in motion and are able to orchestrate animations

Proficiency with design and prototyping tools such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and Dreamweaver

Experience designing motion graphics with tools such as Flash or Adobe After Effects a plus

Knowledge of capabilities and limitations of Web technologies such as HTML, JavaScript, Flash, and CSS

Bachelor’s degree in graphics design, interaction design, fine arts, or a related design discipline

Business-level English a must, German languages (+additional) a plus

A passion for creating products that resonate on an emotional level

A comprehensive portfolio is an essential piece of any application for a design role at frog. Please ensure that yours is curated and focussed, clearly showcasing your process and role on each project.

Applicants who do not supply a link or PDF with samples of their work can unfortunately not be considered.