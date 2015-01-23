Branche: Handel

Agentur: Snask

Quelle: www.snask.com

29.12.2016

Graphic identity for Froda.

Monetize is a digital loan service for smaller businesses that enables them to grow. However their name sounds more like a place to invest rather than loan money. They realized this and that they needed to do a serious rebrand in order to stand out as an more agile player as well as distancing themselves from the competition. They called Snask.

The Case

We decided to rename them from Monetize to Froda, meaning thrive in Swedish. We also gave them a very down-to-earth tone of voice as well as a bold and colorful visual identity. A brand that the big players couldn’t copy or come close to. A challenger who could run between the legs of the giants and be much bolder. We created their identity from geometrical and colorful pieces of different material to work in a design system stretching from logotype to icons and patterns.

