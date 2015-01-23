Branche: Kultur

Agentur: Bond

Quelle: bond-agency.com

28.1.2017

Heritage: A User’s Manual.

‘Heritage: A User’s Manual’ was an exhibition at Southbank Centre’s Archive Studio, a temporary space situated in the Royal Festival Hall foyer. Bond designed a holistic visual identity for the exhibition. The stencil aesthetic of the letterform draws reference from the architectural elements and archival material from different eras, combined to represent one narrative for the exhibition. The exhibition, curated by MA Culture, Criticism and Curation students from Central Saint Martins, was founded on the belief that the heritage of a building is characterised by the ever-changing contributions of its community.

