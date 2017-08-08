Branche: Kommunen

Agentur: SomeOne

Quelle: www.someoneinlondon.com

29.9.2017

Kings Cross: Rebranding London’s most exciting neighbourhood.

SomeOne has been working alongside Argent, local residents, retailers & restaurateurs to help better connect this unique central London location. Hundreds of interviews and research programmes have been undertaken to discover the leading themes that run through one of London’s most exciting neighbourhoods. Very few areas of London offer such a rich collection of things to see, eat, drink and do. It’s time people start to discover what’s happening at King’s Cross.

As a place so rich in diverse offers, from Google’s cutting-edge tech, to Saint Martins world-class creativity — this is a place of radical thinking mixed with international food and drink — it makes for a magnetic mix.

North of the train station is now home to a huge array of free events that rate as some of the most compelling in the capital. To reflect this position, SomeOne has been working with the teams at King’s Cross to develop a refreshed visual and verbal approach rolling out across all of the area’s communications.

From social media connections to a dedicated website that offers a full listing of the dozens of daily events available to the public. The new brand work is all hosted on SomeOne’s custom CloudLine platform. Doing away with dull, unread PDF guidelines so often deployed in branding programmes.

The live cloud-hosted site carries analytics that enable those involved in the branding to see what is being used, where and when. As is essential with any modern brand, the elements used in the communications can be swiftly and seamlessly adapted to better fit with the audience’s needs.

