Branche: Bau- und Immobilienwirtschaft

Agentur: The District

Quelle: www.thedistrict.co.uk

17.4.2017

Learig

Experts in the entire end to end process of residential and commercial development, from planning to design to build and, inevitably, the financial wizardry that exists throughout, Learig have effectively prodded and poked every related nook and cranny in Cambridgeshire for a number of years.

The District were appointed to develop not just a logo, but an identity system that confidently articulates Learig’s values and has the flexibility to work across range of off and online communications. We created a simple and bold logo marque which references their L, while its three segments symbolise their knowledge, expertise and vision.

It gave them an incredibly flexible and identifiable graphic language that allowed us to apply big and playfully to walls as well as small and discreet to brand giveaways. It also came into its own to articulate their achievements through infographics. There are plans for us to get them bars moving so watch this space.

