Branche: Medien

Agentur: Lambie Nairn

Quelle: www.lambie-lairn.com

5.2.2017

New Identity for MEC Wavemaker.

MEC is one of the world’s largest media agency networks, widely known for its prowess in strategy and communications planning. We were commissioned to develop a visual identity for its new content offer, MEC Wavemaker.

We created a logo and a distinctive identity based on a bold and flexible black and white pattern. This graphic element reflects the name alluding to the natural force and disruptive power of waves. We retained a visual connection to MEC through typography, a secondary colour palette and logo lockups. MEC Wavemaker has launched in 10 markets, including UK, USA, The Netherlands, Mexico, Australia, India, Poland, Middle East, Singapore and Germany, with a further 20 planned to launch throughout 2016.

