New Identity for MEC Wavemaker.

MEC is one of the world’s largest media agency networks, widely known for its prowess in strategy and communications planning. We were commissioned to develop a visual identity for its new content offer, MEC Wavemaker.
We created a logo and a distinctive identity based on a bold and flexible black and white pattern. This graphic element reflects the name alluding to the natural force and disruptive power of waves. We retained a visual connection to MEC through typography, a secondary colour palette and logo lockups. MEC Wavemaker has launched in 10 markets, including UK, USA, The Netherlands, Mexico, Australia, India, Poland, Middle East, Singapore and Germany, with a further 20 planned to launch throughout 2016.