Branche: Kultur
Agentur: byHaus
Quelle: byhaus.ca
29.5.2017

New Logo and Identity for Orchestre Métropolitain.




New identity for The Metropolitan Orchestra with Yannick Nézet-Séguin. We have rethought the identity by playing with contrasts and sensations. The new logo is a monogram composed of two letters: one anchored in modernity, the other in a classical tradition. Moreover, the perfect circle which replaces the letter O is exploited throughout a graphic platform as a window where the music is expressed. A lyrical and opulent typographic game completes the identity system. Thus, OM proudly takes the place it deserves: an orchestra assumed, relevant, well of its time, but still and always resolutely classic.

 









Letzte Nachrichten

A new voice for YouTube.

WSP unveiled its new brand identity.
Das neue Erscheinungsbild von ŠKODA.
Cultural TV Channel ARTE has new look.
Neuer Markenauftritt für die Deutschlandradio-Programme.



Ähnliche Nachrichten
150. Geburtstag des Künstlerfürsten Franz von Stuck.
Irma Boom designs new Rijksmuseum house style.
Gewandhaus Leipzig: Wahre Freude ist eine ernste Sache.
New visual identity for Nationaal Militair Museum.
The new visual identity of the Stedelijk Museum.
Vier Säulen bilden das neue Logo der Opelvillen.
Neuer Markenauftritt für die Deutsche Oper Berlin.
Neues Corporate Design der Kunsthalle Mannheim.
Rebranding the English National Ballet.
Pierre di Sciullo / bureau Qui Résiste winnaar pitch Stedelijk Museum