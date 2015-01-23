Branche: Bau- und Immobilienwirtschaft

13.1.2017

Redesigning Reonomy.

After securing their second round of funding Reonomy, a Commercial Real Estate startup, wanted to redesign their platform and elevate their brand presence. The competition in the category was growing and they wanted to stand out in a thoughtful intelligent way.

APPROACH

During our workshops we quickly realized Reonomy provided their industry with simple and insightful solutions to an otherwise laborious way of gathering data. We wanted to distill their services down to an ownable and identifiable mark and a system that could evolve and grow with them. Our goal was to established a confident, innovative and collaborative brand attitude.

OUTCOME

Within less than a year of the rebrand launch Reonomy has grown from a team of 10 to 30 and is actively hiring. They continue to reimagine commercial real estate analytics and revolutionize the productivity of their clients. The identity pivots and flexs depending on the where it’s being used.

