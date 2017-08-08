Branche: Banken

Agentur: Bleed

Quelle: bleed.no

8.11.2017

Sbanken: Bank made simple.

Sbanken, formerly known as Skandiabanken, is the Norwegian bank that has had the most satisfied customers since 2002. Sbanken is also the first bank that emerged as a pure digital bank, bold and brave from the very beginning.

The main motivation for the rebranding and name change, was the separation from Skandia, which means that Sbanken now has become an independent Norwegian bank, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. For the bank and the project, it was important to not change the basic concept as a customer-focused digital bank, and to still continue to challenge the industry through openness, simplicity and fee-free services.

Sbanken’s visual identity revolves around your sphere, with main focus on you, your family, your friends and the whole society. It is about connecting, and creating a banking experience that is simple, rebellious and open.

„For us, it was important to continue the core concept and emerge as the same bank, while at the same time we needed to modernize our visual identity. Through simplification and visual recognition, the new name continues the bank’s existing brand associations. At the same time, the new visual expression further underlines the openness and simplicity, and stands out in a uniform industry, „says Johnny Anderson, Head of Concept Development in the Sbanken“

The circle is representing the fact that Sbanken is there for you, regardless of where you are today, or where you are headed tomorrow. It´s is a bank that gives you the freedom to choose, with the knowledge that the bank will work for you, towards finding the best solutions.

Letzte Nachrichten



New strategy and design for MarketInvoice.

