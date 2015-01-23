It’s said that only with the senses can architecture truly be understood. For superkül’s new brand identity, we created a sensual conversation and interplay between process, colour, shape and materiality, inspired by the balance of subtlety and spatial richness found in the firm’s work, and the purity of their own geometric forms. Within the design can be found a series of deliberate “unoccupied spaces”, a reflection of the fact that architecture is as much about the spaces in-between as the built form.