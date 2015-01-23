Branche: Kultur

The Reykjavik Art Museum Visual Identity.

Listasafn Reykjavíkur (Reykjavik Art Museum), the largest visual art institution in Iceland, worked with us on developing their new identity and design system as part of its transformation effort.

We designed a system that provides the museum with visual tools to express its diversity in programming and shows a connection between the museum’s three houses.

Listasafn Reykjavíkur (The Reykjavik Art Museum) is comprised of three distinct and prominent cultural institutions: the Contemporary Art Museum located in Hafnarhús, the Modern Art Museum in Kjarvalsstadir and the Ásmundur Sveinsson Sculpture Museum, housed in Ásmundardafn.

