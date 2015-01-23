Branche: IT

The Scale Factory.

The Scale Factory specialise in designing and creating bespoke scalable digital infrastructure that is tailored to their client’s needs. We were given the task of creating a new brand identity for them that is practical and flexible across both print and digital mediums without losing any of their personality. We created an identity around the idea of growthology, which draws inspiration from their knowledge and expertise in their field and the bespoke and crafted way in which they build solid infrastructure that helps their clients to grow their business.

