Senior Brand Designer

trivago | Düsseldorf
17.8.2016

trivago

We’re looking for a stand out creative talent who has passion and drive to develop the brand experience of the world’s largest hotel metasearch, for travelers, hospitality businesses, partners and talents.

 

As an expert on the message that we want trivago to convey, you will educate designers to ensure that the varied designs they produce all work to promote the trivago brand. Social Media, websites, apps, marketing materials, trade shows, environments – our brand lives in many online and offline channels and you’ll have the chance to influence how we look and feel across the board.

 

You will also tackle complex brand design challenges, developing design concepts and solutions in response to creative briefs. From developing a brand architecture model to creating a digital platform for our brand and style guides, you will collaborate with our strategic creative branding team on a range of projects to create a brand experience that fits with and complements trivago’s business strategy. Great communications skills are a must as you will present your concepts to stakeholders and support them through the entire design phase of their projects.

 

The ideal candidate:

 

Life at trivago is…

 

Additional information:

 

Apply online: http://bit.ly/2byiWly

Please note we only process applications via this URL. 



Kontakt

trivago
Düsseldorf
Deutschland





Nachrichten von trivago