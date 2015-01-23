Senior Brand Designer

trivago | Düsseldorf17.8.2016

We’re looking for a stand out creative talent who has passion and drive to develop the brand experience of the world’s largest hotel metasearch, for travelers, hospitality businesses, partners and talents.

As an expert on the message that we want trivago to convey, you will educate designers to ensure that the varied designs they produce all work to promote the trivago brand. Social Media, websites, apps, marketing materials, trade shows, environments – our brand lives in many online and offline channels and you’ll have the chance to influence how we look and feel across the board.

You will also tackle complex brand design challenges, developing design concepts and solutions in response to creative briefs. From developing a brand architecture model to creating a digital platform for our brand and style guides, you will collaborate with our strategic creative branding team on a range of projects to create a brand experience that fits with and complements trivago’s business strategy. Great communications skills are a must as you will present your concepts to stakeholders and support them through the entire design phase of their projects.

The ideal candidate:

Can show proof of their ability to generate a wide range of unique design ideas and styles that demonstrate a strong brand expression

Is looking to be part of exciting brand project teams, while being continuously involved in the evolution of a growing company and is able to measure the success of designs and iterating them further.

Shows passion and ambition for creating fantastic design solutions cross-channels

Can communicate complex or abstract concepts clearly: visually, verbally and in writing.

Can merge analytical and conceptual thinking skills with a structured way of working.

Has strong presentation skills and leadership qualities.

Has 4-5 years’ experience in brand design and is able to translate knowledge and learnings into a new environment.

Holds a degree in Design or Branding.

Is hands-on and can work wonders with Adobe Creative Suite.

Is perfectly comfortable adapting new tools and programs.

Speaks English (our company language) fluently.

Life at trivago is…

The ability to push your ideas through to execution without being held back by bureaucracy.

The freedom to embrace small-scale failures as a path to large-scale success.

The belief that factual proof, not seniority, determines which path to take.

Self-determined working hours based on measuring productivity through goals rather than number of hours spent in the office.

Being supported in all your needs, including relocation assistance and language classes for international arrivals.

The opportunity to develop personally and professionally with regular free workshops, seminars, sports and activities.

Living in Düsseldorf, a city boasting the 6th highest quality of life in the world for expats.

Additional information:

Please note that your CV and motivation letter must be written in English.

trivago GmbH is an equal opportunity employer. Applications from individuals with disabilities are welcome.

Apply online: http://bit.ly/2byiWly

Please note we only process applications via this URL.

