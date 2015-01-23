Branche: TV
Agentur: Frame
Quelle: www.frame.dk
19.11.2016

TV3+


tv3

Frame just helped TV3+ relaunching by redesigning the entire channel. TV3+ is a Danish entertainment channel that focuses on big sports broadcasts, blockbuster films and popular comedy shows.

 

We started out by validating the existence of the plus-symbol. Basically TV3+ shows the biggest Hollywood films, all the biggest soccer league broadcasts: Premier League and Champions League, the biggest racing league: Formula 1, the most watched show in the world: Top Gear and The Simpsons to name a few. These are pretty much some of the biggest shows on TV today so it was natural to take complete ownership of the plus-symbol.

 

We knew the channel was a male biased channel BUT not a stereotypical testosterone dripping men’s channel. So when we boiled down the tonality of the channel into the 3 keywords that would describe everything on the channel, content as well as packaging, we ended up with: exciting, fun, confident.

 

In order to take ownership of the plus-symbol, the big idea was to let the plus-symbol be the instigator of fun, action and excitement. We would do this by turning the plus-symbol into the hero of the channel and by breathing life through animation. We made it a living character that can bring fun, action and excitement to the viewer. It can be impatient, teasing, happy, angry etc. The plus symbol is a graphic personification of everything that TV3+ stands for.

 

This made the new TV3+ feel more alive, personal and fun.

 









