Branche: Hochschule

Agentur: Spy

Quelle: www.spystudio.co.uk

19.11.2016

University of the Arts London.

World renowned UAL is Europe’s largest specialist arts and design university. In what appears to be a declining market in London for arts degrees, we were tasked with ensuring that the best creative students were still recruited from the campaign.

We have established a very successful working relationship with UAL over the last three years. Applications have grown from 25% in 2013 to 40% in 2015, so this year was all about building and developing from those insights.

We made a direct connection to students about how exciting it is to be at art school – the chance to experiment, find a unique creative voice, work with equally ambitious minds and leave as one of the cream of the crop into employment.

