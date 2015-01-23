Branche: Handel

Agentur: Stockholm Design Lab

Quelle: www.stockholmdesignlab.se

19.7.2016

A-TO-B: The first stop shop.

Venue Retail Group approached us in early 2014 with a request: they wanted to create something ‘new and refreshing’ in the bag retail market. Market research, competitive analysis and meaningful conversations with our clients soon revealed that today’s market didn’t offer any go-to locations which provided ‘everything you need for travelling’. We began looking for something new, something that could help people travel, wherever they were going.



Solution

Everything new: from concept to name, strategy to brand, identity to retail design. A place that gathers and provides great, smart and helpful products for people on the move. With this vision in mind, A-TO-B was created, and it is every little bit of its name. We built a modern, mobile and flexible brand with a clear purpose: to be there when you move from point A to point B, and every step in between.



Result

The first A-TO-B location was opened in August 2015. And more stores are already in production, planned to open later this year. And with a new stock of bags, accessories and knowledge A-TO-B are both happy and proud to help you organise your mobile life, regardless if you’re on your way home from school or just about to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trip around the world. We are exited to follow A-TO-B on their new journey, and to help them continue to move the brand forward.

