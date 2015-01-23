Branche: Agenturen

5.10.2016

2016 Best Global Brands Report.

Interbrand named Apple, Google and Coca-Cola the three most valuable brands in its 2016 Best Global Brands report, with automotive and technology brands dominating the ranking—and Tesla and Dior entering the Top 100 brands. Now in its 17th year, the report reveals the Anatomy of Growth, and features an insider’s view of how great brands grow great businesses.

“It’s clear the best global brands are not just weathering change, but driving it,” says Jez Frampton, Interbrand’s Global Chief Executive Officer. “They understand their Anatomy of Growth is complex, unique and personal; they look inward and outward, expand into new markets, and create better experiences to grow their brands and businesses.”

For the fourth year in a row, Apple and Google claimed the top positions. Apple’s brand value grew by 5 percent to USD $178,119m, while Google’s brand value rose 11 percent to USD $133,252m. Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Toyota, IBM, Samsung, Amazon, Mercedes-Benz and GE round out the Top 10. Dior and Tesla enter the Best Global Brands report for the first time, at #89 and #100 respectively.

The world’s five Top Growing Brands include Facebook (48 percent growth), Amazon (33 percent), LEGO (25 percent), Nissan (22 percent) and Adobe (21 percent).

With a combined 29 positions, automotive and technology brands dominate this year’s report. Retail is the Top Growing Sector, increasing 19 percent, followed by the sporting and luxury sectors—each experiencing a 10 percent increase.

The Top 100 brands have a combined total value of USD $1,796,384m, an increase of 4.8% from 2015. For the complete Top 100 ranking and the report with comprehensive analysis of growth, sector and industry trends, visit www.bestglobalbrands.com.

Methodology

Interbrand’s 17th annual report analyzes how brands help grow businesses—from delivering on customer expectations to driving economic value. This methodology was the first brand valuation method to become ISO certified.

The ranking is based on three key components that contribute to a brand’s cumulative value:

The financial performance of the branded products and services

The role the brand plays in influencing customer choice

The strength the brand has to command a premium price or secure earnings for the company

