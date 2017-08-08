Branche: Medien
29.9.2017

A-Trak.




»We have been collaborating with Alain Macklovitch, DJ and record producer known as A-Trak, since early 2016. We first created a typographic identity system as the foundation for all design. We are then able to create a range of unique artwork for his varying assets working within a set of typographic driven parameters. From the more minimal expression of the brand seen in the website and tour flyers to a maximal expression illustrated in album covers and live show visuals. Special thanks to Evan Brightfield for the Lollapalooza video.«

 

