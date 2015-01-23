corporate identity portal
New visual identity for Ravensbourne.
30.1.2017: Forward-thinking design institution Ravensbourne aims to become an independent University with degree-awarding powers. NB asked, “What does a creative University look like?” Revisiting the idea of a crest, we developed a simple mark that opens up in application to become a flexible framing device, brimming with energy – just like the ‘creative (…).
Branding, Identity and store concept for Kaibosh.
30.1.2017: We got contacted by the Norwegian eyewear company Kaibosh. They felt that they had become too boring as opposed to what they should be, a trendy and bold eyewear brand. They felt their identity was too clean and they wanted to be more expressive and outgoing. The fashionable contender would finally get a fitting dress as well as a lovely new voice. (…).
Heritage: A User’s Manual.
28.1.2017: ‘Heritage: A User’s Manual’ was an exhibition at Southbank Centre’s Archive Studio, a temporary space situated in the Royal Festival Hall foyer. Bond designed a holistic visual identity for the exhibition. The stencil aesthetic of the letterform draws reference from the architectural elements and archival material from different eras, combined to (…).
