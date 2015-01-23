corporate identity portal
A brand identity for printworks.
24.1.2017: The Printworks London is a new multi-purpose event space seeking to change the face of the capital’s cultural scene. Comprising six vast event spaces, the 16-acre former printing factory will host events across the arts, fashion, film, food, theatre and more. Only were commissioned to create a brand for the new venue. (…).
Juventus is an identity.
23.1.2017: Passionate fans. Multiple UEFA Cup wins. Huge potential for growing an international audience. Juventus, one of the world’s best-known football clubs, was well-placed to grow as a team, but their ambitions were higher. It’s one thing to succeed at entertaining your fans. It’s another to build upon that success to become an icon for a wider (…).
Saffron launches new identity.
16.1.2017: Saffron, the brand consultancy founded by Jacob Benbunan and Wally Olins in 2001, is celebrating its 15th-anniversary by evolving its offering as a consultancy, incorporating new key members to the team, and setting up shop in Berlin and San Francisco. To help signal this new stage for the company, Saffron has launched a new visual identity and (…).
»Moderne Identität der alten Institution Ehe«
»The Right to Brand.«
