Saffron launches new identity.
16.1.2017: Saffron, the brand consultancy founded by Jacob Benbunan and Wally Olins in 2001, is celebrating its 15th-anniversary by evolving its offering as a consultancy, incorporating new key members to the team, and setting up shop in Berlin and San Francisco. To help signal this new stage for the company, Saffron has launched a new visual identity and (…).
Redesigning Reonomy.
13.1.2017: After securing their second round of funding Reonomy, a Commercial Real Estate startup, wanted to redesign their platform and elevate their brand presence. The competition in the category was growing and they wanted to stand out in a thoughtful intelligent way. During our workshops we quickly realized Reonomy provided their (…).
Visual identity system for London Studio.
13.1.2017: London Studio creates games and experiences for the Playstation platform and is a member of Sony Computer Entertainment Worldwide Studios. The brief asked for a complete visual identity system with a personality strong enough to promote the studio identity and that of PlayStation. We talked early on about creating an identity with the flexibility (…).
