corporate identity portal
Nachrichten
Agenturen
Styleguides
Termine
Young Guns
CI
Organisationen
Bücher
Portale
Rankings
Mediathek
Jobs
Redesigning Reonomy.
13.1.2017: After securing their second round of funding Reonomy, a Commercial Real Estate startup, wanted to redesign their platform and elevate their brand presence. The competition in the category was growing and they wanted to stand out in a thoughtful intelligent way. During our workshops we quickly realized Reonomy provided their (…).
Visual identity system for London Studio.
13.1.2017: London Studio creates games and experiences for the Playstation platform and is a member of Sony Computer Entertainment Worldwide Studios. The brief asked for a complete visual identity system with a personality strong enough to promote the studio identity and that of PlayStation. We talked early on about creating an identity with the flexibility (…).
Graphic identity for Froda.
29.12.2016: Monetize is a digital loan service for smaller businesses that enables them to grow. However their name sounds more like a place to invest rather than loan money. They realized this and that they needed to do a serious rebrand in order to stand out as an more agile player as well as distancing themselves from the competition. They called Snask. (…).
Styleguides
Mailchimp
Young Guns
»Aquazoo«
Tobias Wienholt
Agenturen
Scholtysik & Partner
Zürich | Schweiz
Bücher
»Branding Interface«
Peter Martin, Daniel Karczinski
Termine
17.2.2017
Corporate Design Preis
Jobs
Praktikum Corporate Design
EIGA
Mediathek
Re-Branding ERGO Versicherungen
corporate identity portal
c/o Fachhochschule Bielefeld
Prof. Robert Paulmann
Lampingstraße 3
33615 Bielefeld
Deutschland
© 2003–2017
Newsletter
Impressum
Kontakt
Haftungsausschluss
Datenschutz
Follow