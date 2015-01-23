Branche: Design

Agentur: The Bakery

Quelle: www.madebythebakery.com

13.11.2016

United Notions Exhibition 2016.

We continued our work with United Notions in 2016 going to some more exotic places like Peru, South Africa, Chile & Iceland to name a few. We mixed established agencies like Studio Dumbar, Stochholm Design Lab & Dia with up and coming ones to make the mix more exciting. By choosing the less traveled routes & destinations we wanted to show how graphic design is spreading across cultures & how global modernist trends influence or clash with local traditions.

Once again the project resulted in a collaborative show: 40 posters from 20 studios, explaining simple and complex things through type, illustration, form and colour. This time we also focused on showing the public how studios work by having talks & workshops from Dia, Neue, Studio Dumbar, Stockholm Design Lab, Studio 2×2, Ortner Schinko, Studio A3.

Letzte Nachrichten



New visual identity for UOC.

