Branche: Kultur

Agentur: Mucho

Quelle: www.wearemucho.com

16.6.2016

Frameline.

We have refreshed the brand identity for Frameline and have produced the creative for the 40th LGBTQ Film Festival. Frameline’s mission is to change the world through the power of queer cinema. As a media arts nonprofit, Frameline’s programs connect filmmakers and audiences in San Francisco and around the world.

We wanted to create an identity that really resonated with the idea of inclusivity. The resulting ‘frame’ logo with a capital ‘F’ and queer ‘L’ (as we like to refer to it), creates an image that becomes instantly recognizable, flexible—as it opens out to highlight type and imagery and works well at small sizes for social media applications.

We are delighted to be the Premier Creative Partner of Frameline40. Pairing the new logo with black and white photography of film props and clever copy by David Begler has resulted in a witty, yet sophisticated look and feel for this year’s festival. Festival graphics will begin to be seen in Muni stations, bus sidings and on bus shelters around San Francisco from May 30.

Letzte Nachrichten



New branding and strategy for Formula 1 hero.

