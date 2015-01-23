Branche: Hochschule

Agentur: NB Studio

Quelle: www.nbstudio.co.uk

30.1.2017

New visual identity for Ravensbourne.

Forward-thinking design institution Ravensbourne aims to become an independent University with degree-awarding powers. NB asked, “What does a creative University look like?” Revisiting the idea of a crest, we developed a simple mark that opens up in application to become a flexible framing device, brimming with energy – just like the ‘creative village’ of Ravensbourne. The mark boldly asserts the college name and sets up a system that joyfully showcases the work.

At face value, our brief was an interim ‘refresh’ solution. But we argued that interim was an inconvenience. The new dynamic identity represents a departure from the previous architecturally-inspired mark. This is less about an iconic building and more about the unique character of what goes on here – collaborative working, interactions with industry and the creative collision of disciplines.

Boldness was a key theme. As a smaller specialist institution making an international impact, it’s vital that the Ravensbourne name sings out. A unique typeface was developed for us by Kostas Bartsokas and specially drawn for improved clarity, legibility and accessibility.

